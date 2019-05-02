MSU Brass Quintet playing at international conference

BOZEMAN- The Bridger Brass Quintet is a group of five students from Montana State University.
This group has been playing together for four years and recently were hand selected to play at the International Women's Brass Conference.
They will be opening up for the headline group, playing for a large crowd and then getting to work with professionals at the conference.
Four of the five members are graduating and this will be the last performance the group makes together.
Several of the group members hope to continue in the music industry.
Before they head to Arizona they are inviting the entire Bozeman community to hear them play one last time.
This last performance in Bozeman is a thank you for the support they've received from the community over the years.
That performance is tonight at 7:30 p.m. at Hope Lutheran Church.
The group is also currently fundraising for their trip to Arizona, if you would like to make a donation their go fund me is here.