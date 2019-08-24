BOZEMAN- Abbie Richards, associate professor of chemical and biological engineering at Montana State University, was chosen for the IAspire Leadership Academy.
The IAspire Leadership Academy is a one year long program that trains and develops the next generation of underrepresented people in STEM fields on the University of Georgia campus.
A press release from Montana State University says that Richards serves on the Diversity and Inclusion Advisory Council at MSU and recently chaired MSU's Faculty Senate.
Richards is one of only 20 accepted out of over 60 applications from around the country.
"I'm looking forward to meeting colleagues from other campuses around the country and learning about what their institutions are doing (to make STEM more inclusive)," said Richards.
Richards has won many teaching awards since joining MSU ten years ago and Ariel Donohue, MSU’s senior diversity and inclusion officer says that, "Abbie is a role model for female students and new faculty, and she certainly has the potential to excel in any leadership position she aspires to."