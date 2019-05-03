MSU and UM prepare for Commencement Weekend

MISSOULA- Both the University of Montana and Montana State are holding spring commencement ceremonies Saturday.
Montana State University expects more than 2,000 students will receive degrees during Saturday’s 130th commencement ceremonies.
Sheila Stearns, the first woman to hold the position of Commissioner of Higher Education in Montana, will receive an honorary doctorate in letters and deliver the charge to the graduates at the afternoon ceremony.
The University of Montana is also hosting morning and afternoon ceremonies tomorrow.
The ceremonies will feature remarks from Dr. Lisa parks, a UM alumna and 2018 MacArthur fellow.
Parks is a professor of Comparative Media Strategies and director of the Global Media Technologies and Cultures Lab at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
The registrar for UM, Joe Hickman, said, "It's always exciting to see new students coming thru, starting careers, going off to grad school, it's the one day we always joke in my office it's the happiest day to work on campus.”
The details for Saturday’s events are as follows:
Montana State- The first ceremony is scheduled for 9 a.m., and the afternoon ceremony will start at 1:30. Both ceremonies will take place at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse.
University of Montana- The first ceremony is begins at 9 a-m., and the afternoon ceremony will get underway at 2 p.m. Both ceremonies will take place at the Adam’s Center.