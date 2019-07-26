BOZEMAN - A mountain biker is expected to be okay after calling 911 when he became severely dehydrated on a trail on the Bridgers.
A release from Gallatin County says the 23-year-old mountain biker called 911 at 7 PM saying he was dehydrated and might pass out. Search and rescue volunteers helped him pinpoint his location using his phone, and hiked up from Fairy Lake Trailhead to meet him on the trail. Two hikers also assisted him down the trail.
He was able to walk down the trail on his own but search and rescue personnel drove his vehicle back to Bozeman for him because he didn't feel well enough to drive.
Sheriff Brian Gootkin says it's a reminder that summer hiking and biking calls for more water than you might think you need. He says the Ridge area is especially dangerous in the summer heat due to dry air, elevation and lack of shade.