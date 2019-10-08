Mount Ellis Elementary to host author C. R. Stewart Wednesday afternoon

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT MDT WEDNESDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS 4 TO 7 INCHES AT LOWER ELEVATIONS, AND OF 8 TO 16 INCHES IN THE MOUNTAINS. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 35 MPH. * WHERE...GALLATIN AND MADISON. * WHEN...FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT MDT WEDNESDAY NIGHT. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT TO IMPOSSIBLE. AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. TO SEE A GRAPHICAL REPRESENTATION OF THE DEGREE OF STRESS ON YOUNG LIVESTOCK PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBPAGE AND SELECT LOCAL PROGRAMS THEN COLD AIR ADVISORY FOR NEWBORN LIVESTOCK. &&