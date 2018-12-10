A Missoula mother is charged with several felonies after Manhattan police say she left her children in a freezing car with a container of methamphetamine, while she went in a bar to gamble.
Danielle TwoTwo, 37, is currently being held at the Gallatin Co. Detention Center with no bond for four felony counts of Criminal Child Endangerment and one felony count of Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs with Intent to Distribute.
Police reports state a Manhattan police officer found four children sitting in a truck outside the Broken Arrow Bar on East Main st. around 1 a.m., following an anonymous tip to dispatch.
Police say the truck was turned off and it was between 3 and 5 degrees. There were two adults in the car with the children, but police went inside to find TwoTwo to tell her it was too cold to leave her children outside and she needed to go back to her vehicle.
TwoTwo allegedly told police she came inside to use the bathroom but stopped to play an electronic gambling machine.
TwoTwo is on supervised probation out of Missoula and did have permission to leave the area. TwoTwo’s probation officer gave police permission to search her vehicle.
According to documents, police found a sealed canister containing four baggies of methamphetamine.
In Montana, it is a felony to use, manufacture or distribute dangerous drugs around children.