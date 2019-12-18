BOZEMAN, Mont. - Members of a Bozeman gym stepped up this holiday season to buy and wrap hundreds of presents, part of an effort to ensure more than 100 kids will have a gift under their tree.
Ridge Athletic Club members donated more than 200 pre-wrapped gifts, with other community members donating eight infant car seats and an additional 100 presents, all part of a joint effort between the Ridge and local family-focused nonprofit Thrive.
Each child receives two gifts: one "need," like new clothes or shoes, and one "want," such as a toy. With hundreds of gifts donated, more than 100 children will receive at least two gifts thanks to this year's gift drive.
It's the 11th year Ridge and Thrive have partnered for the drive, and Thrive's Business Partnerships Officer Brittany Eilers says the gym community has never once let her organization down.
Thrive staff started working with families to craft their wish lists in October. Months of work later, it was a special moment for organizers to walk into the Ridge on Wednesday morning to a mountain of presents.
“Pure joy. Just gratefulness," Eilers says of her reaction to seeing the gifts. "We are all just completely impressed and blown away by the generous hearts and spirits of the people in this great community. So, our cup runneth over with gratitude today."
Steve Roderick, the owner and general manager of Ridge Athletic Clubs, is amazed by the turnout of members this year.
"It was a testament to our community..." said Roderick. "So, from our staff, to our members, and to our community, I just want to say, ‘thank you.’”
Cars loaded with piles of gifts were driven to Thrive on Wednesday morning, where the presents were sorted before families started picking them up in the afternoon.
Other community members provided the gift of peace of mind this year by donating emergency gas and grocery cards, which Thrive can use to continue their family support past the holiday season.