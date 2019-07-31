Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR LIGHTNING AND A MIX OF WET AND DRY THUNDERSTORMS WITH GUSTY AND ERRATIC OUTFLOW WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 116 AND 118... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GREAT FALLS HAS ISSUED A RED FLAG WARNING FOR LIGHTNING AND A MIX OF WET AND DRY THUNDERSTORMS WITH GUSTY AND ERRATIC OUTFLOW WINDS, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING. * AFFECTED AREA...FIRE WEATHER ZONES 116 AND 118. * LIGHTNING...A MIX OF WET AND DRY THUNDERSTORMS WILL CREATE NUMEROUS LIGHTNING STRIKES ACROSS THE REGION. * IMPACTS...LIGHTNING STRIKES COULD CREATE NEW FIRES. STRONG OUTFLOW WINDS FROM ANY STORMS COULD ALLOW FIRES TO GROW QUICKLY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW, OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR. PLEASE ADVISE THE APPROPRIATE OFFICIALS OR FIRE CREWS IN THESE AREAS OF THIS RED FLAG WARNING. && MOLDAN

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE HAS ISSUED A MISSING AND ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY ON BEHALF OF THE MISSOULA POLICE DEPARTMENT, FOR MIA HOFFMAN-CLUCHEY. MIA IS A 24-YEAR-OLD WHITE FEMALE, 5-FEET 2-INCHES, 120 POUNDS, WITH HAZEL EYES AND BROWN HAIR. MIA WAS LAST SEEN WEARING A RED STRAPLESS TOP WITH SLEEVES AND SHORT BLACK SHORTS. MIA HAS A TATTOO ON HER LEFT RIB CAGE WITH THE SCRIPT "IF LOVE COULD HAVE SAVED YOU, YOU WOULD HAVE LIVED FOREVER." MIA WAS LAST SEEN JULY 30TH, 2019, AT NOON, AND LAST HEARD FROM AT 8 PM ON THE SAME DAY. MISSOULA POLICE DEPARTMENT BELIEVES MIA MAY BE TRAVELING IN THE GLACIER NATIONAL PARK AREA WITH AN OLDER MALE, UNKNOWN RACE, TALL, SLIGHTLY OVERWEIGHT, GRAY HAIR (POSSIBLY IN A PONYTAIL) WITH A BRAIDED GRAY BEARD, AND WEARING A BRIGHT ORANGE T-SHIRT. MISSOULA POLICE DEPARTMENT BELIEVES MIA IS POSSIBLY BEING HELD AGAINST HER WILL. THERE IS NO VEHICLE DESCRIPTION. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION ON MIA'S WHEREABOUTS, PLEASE CALL MISSOULA POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 5 5 2 6 3 0 0, OR DIAL 9 1 1.