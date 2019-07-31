MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS - Seasonal Yellowstone National Park employees are feeling some relief following news that more housing will be available for staff starting next year.
According to a press release by the park, the National Park Service’s acting Intermountain Regional Director approved a plan giving park concessionaires the go-ahead to build additional seasonal employee housing in the park.
Yellowstone reached out to the public for input on the potential changes in February.
Since most of the new housing will be built around or on top of preexisting structures, NPS determined that it would not have a significant impact on the park’s environment.
Yellowstone’s record-breaking popularity has forced concessionaires to hire more staff, leading to overcrowding in employee housing.
39 RV sites and six modular homes are planned between both Canyon Village and the West Entrance. Concessionaires Xanterra and Delaware North will also be rehabilitating existing shower and laundry facilities and building a bath house near the Yellowstone General Stores warehouse close to West Yellowstone.
In West Yellowstone, General Store employees are forced to live in more expensive housing outside of the park during the winter while they wait for the snow to melt enough for Yellowstone’s interior to become accessible. The new park housing, which will be built close to the park's west entrance, would give them temporary accommodation while the snow melts.
Yellowstone representatives say that initial housing renovation could begin as early as this fall.