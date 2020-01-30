Nearly $1.4 million in grant money is being funneled into Montana businesses through the Big Sky Trust Fund and Workforce Training Grants, and more money means more jobs.
Out of the 12 businesses selected for these grants, two of them are in Missoula, Consumer direct care network and Bedrock Sandals.
The Consumer Direct Care Network received two different grants.
The first grant came in at $135,000, Consumer Direct will use that money to create about 18 new jobs.
Their second grant totals $90,000 and will be put toward workforce training.
Bedrock Sandals is a company new to Missoula this year. Originally based out of San Francisco, Bedrock made the move up to the Big Sky State in order to be closer to the outdoors.
Part of their welcome package from the governor includes a $45,000 grant that will help them create about six jobs in the garden city.
Other companies who received a Big Sky Trust Fund Grant are:
Profitable Ideas inc. out of Bozeman received $20,000 to train four more workers.
Foundant Technologies got $110,000 to create 22 more jobs in Bozeman.
Isotex Health, based in Libby, will create 41 jobs with a their $307,500 grant.
Finally Montana Studios in Butte will receive $22,500 to create three jobs.