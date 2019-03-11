Montanans lost over $40,000 in cash from scammers how to not fall victim

BOZEMAN- Last week was consumer protection week hosted by the Better Business Bureau.
The week of celebration was geared towards reminding the people of Montana that often times if it's too good to be true online, it is.
The Better Business Bureau is a nonprofit geared towards protecting consumers when they shop in stores and online.
According to reports from the Better Business Bureau, last year Montanans lost over $40,000 in cash from scammers.
The scams range from calls from fake energy companies, fake Social Security and IRS representatives calling you to online purchases never showing up at your door.
The BBB says the most important thing to know is that the Social Security office and IRS will call you and make threats, they also will never threaten to revoke your benefits if you don’t give them credit card information.
The best way to identify a scammer is how they are treating you.
“You don’t have to feel a lot of pressure to act immediately, any big super sense of urgency is a red flag, if somebody is telling you to act now it’s…red flag number one that you’re getting scammed,” Montana Market Place Director for the Better Business Bureau Hannah Stiff said.
So if you feel pressured, there is nothing wrong with hanging up the phone.
Shopping online can be just a little harder, with the world looking for quick deals and discounts scammers are quick to take advantage.
Stiff referencing a shopper here in Montana who recently made a purchase of shoes online, this pair of shoes normally costing around $300 was on sale for far less.
The product never showed up and this shopper was out the cash.
The best piece of advice Stiff has is that shoppers should look at the HTTP address and make purchases from HTTPS sites.
HTTPS stands for secure, meaning that it's a verified company with a secure website.
Stiff says you can always check the company out on the Better Business Bureau's website for validity.
Sales always happen but if it's too good to be true it probably is.
You can track active scams in the State of Montana here along with report them.