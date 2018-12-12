A group of 20 people watched somberly as the U.S. Senate Indian Affairs Committee heard testimony about the nationwide crisis of missing or murdered indigenous women in Big Sky country and across the United States.
"Putting names to the women, think it's important for people to understand that we matter," Ivy MacDonald said.
Ivy MacDonald works with Missing Flowers, an organization dealing with missing or murdered indigenous women.
"We have personal connections to it, our cousin Monica Still Smoking was kidnapped and murdered from school back in the 1970s," MacDonald said. "Our cousin Ashley Loring Heavyrunner has been missing since last year, and her sister Kimberly is actually at the hearing in Washington DC right now."
She said in 2018 alone, 30 women have gone missing, and she says the number could be upward of 50.
"I think this crisis has been in the dark for way too long. I think it's time for people to just listen," MacDonald said.
Montana Women Vote hosted the watch party, so people involved with the Missing Flowers organization could be together in a safe space to listen to Kimberly Heavyrunner talk about her missing sister Ashley.
"They're not just statistics, they're loving family members," MacDonald said.
MacDonald is advocating for the passing of Savanna's act, a bill that would improve the Department of Justice's resources to better follow-up on cases of missing and murdered indigenous women. The U.S. Senate unanimously passed the bill. It's been introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives.
"If this passes, it changes everything. It could be the difference between being found alive or being found dead," MacDonald said.
While no date is set for the House to vote, MacDonald said she will continue to advocate for missing or murdered indigenous women as she works on a documentary tracking this issue.