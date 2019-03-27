MANHATTAN, Mont. - A Montana woman is explaining how a phone scammer tricked her, in hopes of preventing it from happening to others.
For her safety, she asked that her name not be used.
She's a senior citizen and was permanently excused from jury duty several years ago for health reasons.
But she got a phone call from a scammer who told her that because she missed jury duty, there was an arrest warrant for her and he needed her personal information.
The scammer gave her a police badge number, called her by her first name and convinced her that she could be arrested.
He asked for her bank account, Social Security number and credit card information.
Fortunately, her daughter arrived and intervened, but not before the scammer got away with the woman's information. The family notified the woman's bank and froze her accounts before the scammer could withdraw her money.
"I don't know if it's funny or sad or what, but his voice will not leave my head, it just goes on and on and on," the woman says.
For now, she hopes that no one else will be in her shoes.
The Better Business Bureau says this is a common type of scam.
“This scam preys on consumers’ fear of law enforcement and unfamiliarity with how the jury duty summons process works,” Hannah Stiff, Montana marketplace manager with the BBB.
Some scammers can use a program to replicate local phone numbers, so your caller ID might show a local police department.
But here's how to spot these scams, from the BBB:
· Courts almost exclusively contact consumers about jury duty or missed jury duty by postal mail, not by phone or email;
· Court officials or police departments will never shake you down for payment or personal information over the phone;
· If the call comes in the evening or at night, it’s a red flag. Real court-related calls should only come during normal business hours;
· If the caller claims to be part of a “warranty amnesty program,” it’s likely a scam. Such programs typically require consumers with outstanding warrants (such as for failure to appear for a court date) to reach out to the courts on their own;
· Asks to pay via wire transfer or prepaid debit card (such as MoneyPak, Reloadit iTunes or similar cards) are almost always a sure sign of fraud.