Montana widow's benefits on hold during government shutdown

Thursday marks day 27 of the partial government shutdown and the effects are being felt in Big Sky country.
One Montana woman says her husband's death benefits from the Department of Agriculture are on hold because the office is closed for the remainder of the shutdown.
Peggy McChesney said her husband Curt was a former smoke jumper, and more recently a fire management officer for the USDA in an interview with CNN's Anderson Cooper. She said her husband dedicated 35 years as a public servant.
McCesney said her husband passed away on New Year's Eye and she's not only grieving from his death, but she can't access his death benefits.
When she reached out to the Office of Personnel Management to ask about benefits, she didn't get an answer as a result of the shutdown.
McChesney said she's never had trouble contacting the OPM until the shutdown, adding that she feels like she's forgotten.
"I feel like Curt dedicated a lot of his life to the federal government and I just wonder where along the way we lost track of the people of the United States," McChensey said. [Some people] more worried about the politics of our elected government. it just seems like we've taken the wrong path."
McChesney told Cooper she lives paycheck to paycheck because her husband underwent five surgeries in two years.
A GoFundMe is set up for the McChesney family to help with the memorial. Click HERE for link.