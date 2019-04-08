Tags
Ben Wineman
KTMF/SWX Sports Anchor/Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Local Weather
Weather Alert
...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM MDT WEDNESDAY ABOVE 5000 FEET... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW EXPECTED ABOVE 5000 FEET. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 6 TO 12 INCHES, WITH ISOLATED AMOUNTS APPROACHING 18 INCHES OVER THE HIGHER TERRAIN, ARE EXPECTED. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 35 MPH. * WHERE...ELEVATIONS ABOVE 5000 FEET IN GALLATIN AND MADISON COUNTIES. * WHEN...FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM MDT WEDNESDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...TRAVEL COULD BE DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY OVER BOZEMAN PASS AND NORRIS HILL. THE WET AND HEAVY NATURE OF THE SNOW COULD BRING DOWN TREE LIMBS, AND MAY IMPACT NEWBORN LIVESTOCK. * NOTE...THE CITY OF BOZEMAN IS NOT INCLUDED WITH THIS WINTER STORM WARNING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. && MOLDAN
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Great Falls-Helena e-Newsletters
Local news headlines from ABC Fox in Great Falls and Helena - delivered to your email inbox every weekday.
Bozeman-Butte e-Newsletters
Local news headlines from ABC Fox Bozeman and Butte - delivered to your email inbox every weekday.
Missoula-Kalispell e-Newsletters
Local news headlines from ABC Fox in Missoula and Kalispell - delivered to your email inbox every weekday.
Most Popular
Articles
- Bozeman coffee shop named number 1 in state
- Teen reports bear attack near Ennis
- Missoula becomes first city in Montana to commit to 100% renewable energy
- Montana gun laws get "F" rating
- Feds: Man who discussed US attack arrested at gun range
- One man in custody after firing off firearm
- Semi-truck crash blocking westbound lanes of I-90 on Lookout Pass
- Browning Public Schools get over $19 million makeover
- Authorities search for escapee from Great Falls pre-release center
- One person is dead and two others injured in early morning shooting in Billings
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
© Copyright 2019 ABC Fox Montana, 2200 Stephens Avenue Missoula, MT | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.