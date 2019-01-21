Montana Treasure: Hidden secrets inside A Carousel for Missoula

According to its creators, it's the largest public art piece in the Treasure state, and likely the most unique.
In May of 1995, A Carousel for Missoula opened its doors. Since then nearly five million people have taken it for a spin.
"We keep track of rides and we give roughly 200,000 rides a year," Executive Director Theresa Cox said. "Of those a third are for adults and the rest are for children."
A Carousel for Missoula currently has 38 horses and two handicapped accessible chariots hand carved from bass wood. It takes anywhere from 500 to 800 hours to make one from start to finish.
"Once the carousel was finished, the people who helped create the carousel didn’t want to give up," Cox said. "They had created a family among themselves so the carvers still come in on Tuesday nights and carve."
John Thompson is one of those carvers. From horses to dragons, he says carving is a labor of love.
"We love kids and that’s why we do it. In fact my kids when I started [carving wood for the carousel], my youngest was about four years old. Now he’s 32 and I'm still down here playing. Now we bring our grand kids down here," Thompson said.
It truly is a family affair. Ladybugs you'll find hidden, carved or painted on horses and dragons, are a symbol Thompson uses to represent his wife.
The wedding ring Thompson wears is the same ring a rider can find on the dragon's hand when they reach up to grab a ring of their own.
It's not just Thompson's family that has hidden treasures in these horses. Many of them are adopted by different families and organizations. There are even four horses adopted by local fifth graders who fundraised one million pennies to get their horses carved and installed.
Special touches like those help bring the masterpiece to life.
A Carousel for Missoula, this week's Montana Treasure.