BOZEMAN, Mont. - Montana State University recently announced an all-time high in its research funding, at nearly $140 million. Its the sixth year in a row the land grant university has invested more than $100 million into research.
MSU’s research and contract expenditures from state, private, and federal funding came out to $138.8 million for the 2018-2019 fiscal year, according to the university.
In the same school year, university faculty and staff wrote 1,100 grant proposals.
The news comes as the university named its 2019-2020 school year the “Year of Undergraduate Research,” a celebration of creativity and innovation taking place throughout its halls.
But it’s not just the year’s theme: the state’s largest university has made its name in research, lying in the top 3% of colleges in the country for research expenditures.
The benefits of this research focus are clear, school officials say.
“It creates new knowledge. It's the cutting edge,” says the university’s vice president of communications, Tracy Ellig. “It opens up new frontiers of human understanding, and sometimes those have incredible downstream benefits. It's a great thing that we're able to do here. We're very proud of it."
Outside of the Rockies, MSU is expanding its reputation as a strong research university as it prepares to host 4,000 students from across the country at this March’s National Conference on Undergraduate Research.