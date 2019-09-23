BOZEMAN, Mont. - Montana State University is seeing some of its highest graduation and retention rates in a generation, but it's a stark contrast from Montana's second biggest college - the University of Montana - which continues to see a drop in enrollment.
Last week, Montana State announced its fall enrollment numbers, down slightly from last year's record-breaking enrollment.
This year, with 16,766 students studying at the university, MSU is home to the second-most number of students that have ever been enrolled in a single university at one time in Montana (second only to last year's enrolled students).
Montana State certainly isn't short on students to fill its halls. It's been Montana's largest university for six years.
This is the first fall in 11 years, according to university officials, that MSU hasn't broken its own enrollment record.
That's a minor consequence of a larger victory: the university is graduating more students in a shorter period of time than at any other time in the last few generations.
"We're graduating 500 more students now than we did five years ago," says Michael Becker, Montana State University news director. "That's an accomplishment that we aim to have more of in the future. More successful graduates who go out and be successful in the world."
It's not just growing enrollment. The university is also focused on keeping the students MSU already has.
"We know the students who commit to college for that second year are far more likely to continue throughout and complete their degrees," says Becker. "We want those students to stay in school, we want them to graduate successfully."
160 miles away, the University of Montana has seen around a 30% drop in fall enrollment since it peaked in 2011.
The reasons for why one Montana school has seen tremendous growth while another has struggled to keep its head above water are complicated, and there's not one single explanation for why Bobcat rates are rising while Griz are getting smaller.
Students at Montana State credited the school's programs, the campus, Bozeman's access to the mountains, and even the school's marching band for their decision to come to the school.