BOZEMAN, Mont. – Montana State University’s police department is remind students of the prescription drug take-back bin available on campus ahead of Drug Take-Back Day 2019.
The nationally-registered spot was installed in summer 2018. Bins like it can be found around the country, reducing the possibility of potentially-deadly drugs getting into the hands of anyone they’re not intended for, especially children.
Students and community members can drop their unused or expired medication in the take-back box in the lobby of MSU’s Huffman Building, 24 hours a day.
MSU Police say they give between 30-46 pounds of unused drugs from the bin to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) every year.
National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day is coming up on October 26, but you can always dump your unused medications into designated bins at your local law enforcement station.
There is also a drug take-back bin available in Bozeman’s Law and Justice Center, located at 615 S. 16th St.
Here are some major Montana cities with law enforcement celebrating Prescription Drug Take-Back Day with events:
Billings: Saturday, October 26; 10 AM-2 PM
Billings Elks Lodge or Billings Heights at First Interstate Bank
Bozeman: Saturday, October 26; 10 AM-12 PM
Gallatin Valley Mall
Great Falls: Saturday, October 26; 10 AM-2 PM
812 14th St. N. (behind Dante's restaurant)