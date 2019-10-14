BOZEMAN, Mont. – Monday, Indigenous Peoples’ Day in many states and communities across the country, began with a celebration and a reminder of how far we still have to go.
While awareness of Montana's missing and murdered indigenous woman and girls - or MMIWG - has come a long way, there's still little legislation or far-reaching action being made statewide to solve the issue or support indigenous communities that are experiencing violence.
Montana State University – the first college in the state to recognize Indigenous Peoples’ Day (a day formerly celebrated as Christopher Columbus Day) – held a march to recognize, pay tribute to, and push for legislation supporting MMIWG.
Indigenous women and girls are far more likely to experience violence, especially sexual, than any other ethnic group, and the level of violence is often significantly more severe.
Dozens of indigenous people are currently missing statewide, with many others the victims of unsolved murders.
Monday’s march was followed by a traditional round dance celebrating indigenous heritage, which everyone was invited to participate in.
Miss Indian MSU 2020 and president of the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls Student Organization, Bree Deputee, had the chance to address the crowd outside of Montana Hall at Montana State on Monday.
But she said it was what happened after the ceremony that touched her the most.
"It was so nice to see how many people were here and how many people were, you know, dancing with us and were smiling and laughing,” explained Deputee. “Because while these are really strong issues, it's good to have a community that...cares about them and will continue to support them.”
The celebrations continue throughout the day, with a declaration officially honoring Indigenous Peoples’ Day at the Bozeman City Commission meeting in City Hall at 6 PM.
For more information about missing and murdered indigenous women and girls (MMIWG), click here.