BOZEMAN- MSU men's hockey came home undefeated from a regional tournament, and they're not done yet. Now, the unfunded club team is hoping to raise $20,000 to travel to compete for a national title.
The MSU men’s hockey moved undefeated through the regional competition, and are now preparing for their first appearance at nationals in conference history.
A nailbiter second game kept fans at the edge of their seats. The team took on top-ranked Boise State and with 0.7 seconds left in the game and a tied score, Number 6, Ryan Padden of Fort Peck, shot the winning goal, moving them onto the third and final game of the regional conference.
“We tied it up and won in the last second…..It's wild,” Assistant Coach Pete Kamman said.
After the win, competitor hockey teams posted videos on Instagram showing support for the team that never gave up.
But now, the team is hoping for support from the fans to help them get to the national tournament in Texas. Their goal is to be the first hockey team in MSU History to bring back a national title.
To make the trip to nationals, the team needs to raise upwards of $20,000.
Hockey is a club sport at Montana State University, meaning they don't receive university funding.
So the hard work is just beginning.
With only a few weeks to raise the money and get practice in the team has set up to gofundme account.
To get to that Gofundme just click here.