Montana State Hockey home from regionals, heading to nationals and need help to get there

BOZEMAN- The Montana Miracle on Ice hockey team has come home to Bozeman.
The MSU Men’s Hockey moved undefeated through the regional competition.
Now preparing for their first appearance at nationals in conference history.
The Cutting Edge second game having the fans at the edge of their seats.
The team taking on top-ranked Boise State and with 0.7 seconds left in the game and a tied score, Number 6 Ryan Padden of Fort Peck, MT shoots the winning goal moving them onto the third and final game of the regional conference.
“We tied it up and won in the last second…..It's wild,” Assistant Coach Pete Kamman said.
The third and final game was a fight, both teams fighting for every point until the buzzer.
After the win, competitor hockey teams posted videos on Instgram showing support for the team that never gave up.
The beat closed roads, snow and all the odds to get there and they leave winners.
Now the team that consistently beats the odds is home and in the need of help from the Bobcat fans and maybe even from a few Grizzlies who are willing to support a hard-working group of athletes on a mission to accomplish a goal.
That goal is to be the first hockey team in MSU History to bring back a national title.
In order to make the trip to nationals, the team needs to raise upwards of $20,000.
Hockey is a club sport at Montana State University, meaning they don't receive university funding.
So the hard work is just beginning.
With only a few weeks to raise the money and get practice in the team has set up to gofund me account.
To get to that gofun me just click here.
Nationals is in Texas this year.