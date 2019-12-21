FARGO, N.D. (AP) - Christian Watson scored long touchdowns on back-to-back touches early in the second quarter and two-time defending FCS champion North Dakota State blitzed Montana State 42-14 in a semifinal for its 36th straight victory. Trey Lance found Watson behind the defense along the left sideline for a 75-yard touchdown one play after the Bobcats tied the game at 7. After a three-and-out by Montana State, Watson went 70 yards on a reverse. Lance threw for three touchdowns and scored two rushing touchdowns. The top-seeded Bison face the winner of Weber State at James Madison. James Madison beat the Bison in the semifinals in 2016. Montana State lost to NDSU 52-10 in the second round last year.
(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)