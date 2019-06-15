BILLINGS – Montana Secretary of State Corey Stapleton says he’s running for Congress.
“With a new rise of failed socialist ideology in Washington D.C., the stakes are too high to not unite and do the right thing for the conservative movement,” Stapleton said in an announcement. “As a businessman, a family man, and a former naval officer, I know we can solve the biggest problems while putting people above politics. I’ll partner with President Trump to keep moving our country forward.”
As a state senator from 2001-2009, Republican Stapleton advocated for issues related to energy, natural resource, agriculture and business legislation.
Additionally, he is a Great Falls native, fourth-generation Montanan, and graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy. He served 11 years in the Navy as a surface warfare officer, deploying overseas aboard the aircraft carrier USS John F. Kennedy and cruiser USS Hue City.
The seat is being vacated by Republican Greg Gianforte who announced Friday that he will run for Governor. Stapleton had previously announced he was running for Governor.
Democrats Kathleen Williams and Tom Winter have also announced they are running for Montana's lone congressional seat.