BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Big Sky State's minimum wage is set to be raised $0.15/hour starting next year, but that doesn't necessarily mean the number on your paycheck will be going sky high.
The hourly pay minimum wage employees can expect to see on their paychecks come January 1, 2020 is $8.65, before taxes.
For employees on the daily grind in smaller Montana towns, the new 15-cent raise might add up.
But in places like Bozeman - a city that consistently tops lists of the most expensive places to live in the state - the raise won't go far.
Montana Right Now spoke to multiple small business owners and a city commissioner in the Gallatin Valley, with each saying they weren't aware of any businesses that paid minimum wage in Bozeman.
Blaine Pederson, owner of Espresso-to-Go, which has three drive-thru shops in the Gallatin Valley, says that operating a successful business in Bozeman while paying above minimum is possible - because he's made it a priority for his business.
"Our employees are really the heartbeat of our business," Pederson explains. "They're the front line. So we wouldn't have anything without our employees."
However, the pay bump - even for fast food restaurants paying their employees far more than minimum in Bozeman - is rarely enough to keep an employee afloat.
"It's really tough in Bozeman to be working at a minimum wage shop or close to minimum wage," says Pederson. "Pretty much all of our baristas are college students."
Rent Jungle says the average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Bozeman is $922 per month.
Even working full-time with the new minimum wage means 38% of an employee's paycheck would go towards rent, and that's not including utilities.
"A lot of times if they're not in school," Pederson says, "our employees are working at least one other job as well, if not two other jobs."
A 2015 study in Bozeman showed the average Bozeman resident works 1.2 jobs.
Espresso-to-Go's employees start at $9.25/hour. But with ten employees and a base salary significantly above the minimum wage, a lot of lattes need to be sold to keep the small business afloat.
Pederson says he insists on paying more than the minimum because he knows how hard it can be to live in Bozeman.
"As I see, you know, a lot of our minimum wage employees in town have to work multiple jobs to make it work here," he says. "I try to be as flexible as I can because I know that it is really difficult to make it work in town."