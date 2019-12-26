BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Jewish community in the Gallatin Valley is getting ready to celebrate the Festival of Lights, and a fun milestone for the state: its first-ever gelt drop.
Golden coins raining down from the sky... if you open them up, you'll find chocolate inside.
Montanans haven't gotten to experience the magic of a gelt drop, where chocolate coins are dropped to onlookers below from a fire truck or helicopter, before. But thanks to Rabbi Chaim Bruk and his Chabad Lubavitch of Montana congregation, that's changing.
Rabbi Bruk, who also serves as the executive director of Chabad Lubavitch of Montana, organized the Hanukkah gelt drop to take place in downtown Bozeman on Saturday evening, with the Bozeman Fire Department sprinkling gelt from the top of its fire truck.
The gelt drop symbolizes the tradition of charity giving, but it can be enjoyed by anyone of any religion. That's a message that Rabbi Bruk likes to share.
“What I envision for the future is a world with less ignorance," Bruk explains. "And the only way to create a world with less ignorance is by educating children, both Jews and non-Jews, by educating them that we can all get along, that we can all celebrate light together.”
Rabbi Bruk and his wife Chavie made Bozeman their home thirteen years ago after moving to the Big Sky State from New York. In that time, they've seen Montana change drastically.
“Fifteen years ago, no one did public menorah lightings in Bozeman," Bruk says. "But the fact that now, throughout Montana - tonight they’ll be in Livingston at the Depot, last night, 130 Jews gathered at a Menorah lighting in Whitefish... The Jewish community feels at home here, and that is an incredible thing.”
The rabbi says the one thing the gelt drop is most dependent on is the willingness of the community, especially Bozeman Fire Chief, Josh Waldo, who has the honor of dropping the gelt from the top of the fire truck's ladder on Saturday night.
The paradox between Waldo's day job and his experience at Saturday's menorah lighting doesn't escape Rabbi Bruk.
“Having him, who fights against the negative fires... come here and light a positive fire, light the lead candle on the Menorah?" says Bruk. "The greatest way to get rid of the negative flame is by creating more positive ones.”
And after more than a decade working to share that message in Montana, it's rewarding for the Bruk family to see the fruits of their labor.
Says Bruk: “We’re just getting warmed up. I’m 38, Chavie’s 35. We have five kids that keep us busy, but we are rockin’ and rollin’ that the light continues and grows more and more every year.”
The gelt drop, and Bozeman's menorah lighting, will take place this Saturday, December 28, at 6:30 PM outside of First Security Bank in downtown Bozeman. It is expected to close down a portion of Main Street for about 15 minutes.