DILLON- Rodeo fans should get ready for "Montana's Biggest Weekend" in Dillon, as preparations are underway for the 63rd annual Jaycees Rodeo at the Beaverhead County Fairgrounds.
The Dillon Jaycee's youngest volunteers were hard at work painting signs for the rodeo on Thursday afternoon. Dozens of volunteers from the Jaycees, Montana Western and the Dillon community have spent countless hours setting up for the rodeo, fair and big concert headlined by country star Dustin Lynch.
Dillon Jaycees Rodeo Chair JM Peck said, "I just think the Jaycee's really value the community, that's why we all come out and volunteer the long hours to make this happen and the rodeo is fun and we love rodeo and we love the concert."
Peck says people come from across the country for the rodeo and to compete in the events. The Jaycees will donate all the proceeds from the rodeo and concert to community projects and youth programs.
Peck says it's important to give back to the Dillon community. The influx of business stores and hotels see over the weekend, from the rodeo is an economic boom for Dillon, says Peck.
Cowboys and cowgirls have been preparing all year for this weekend, including the Montana Western Rodeo Team. Head Coach Kody Lahaye says his athletes are ready to compete.
"We'll have quite a few kids up this weekend and a lot of past alumni up this weekend and everything and it's a great feeling to see kids be able to take the next step into this rodeo, this is a pretty big rodeo this weekend," Lahaye said.
He adds that Montana Western has one of the best rodeo teams in the country. All seven of the Western athletes competing in the rodeo are hoping to do well in the seven different events.
Peck says there is $28,000 in total prize money for the 7 different events. The rodeo kicks off officially Friday night with a wild horse race Calcutta at the Dillon Golf Course.
The Beaverhead County Fair is happening alongside the rodeo and it kicked off Wednesday night and will run through Sunday.