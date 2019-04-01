coffee beans generic

BOZEMAN – Food & Wine Magazine released its annual list of the best coffee in every state, and a woman-owned roaster in Bozeman took top honors for Montana.

The magazine says Treeline Coffee opened in 2016, but already feels like a “Bozeman fixture.”

Treeline’s coffee menu includes an array of single-origin beans from around the globe.

Food & Wine praises Treeline’s owners, Natalie Van Dusen and Deejay Newell, for making women-owned companies part of their mission.

Treeline’s offerings include single-varietal coffee beans grown by women farmers in the small African country of Burundi.

“Two recent, bouyant offerings from Burundi were not only worth seeking out, they also came with a great backstory: woman-grown, woman-imported, and, finally, woman-roasted.”

The writer notes that Montana's small population is blessed with plenty of great coffee roasters, including Missoula’s Drum Coffee and Black Coffee, Caffeic in Helena and Revel in Billings.

