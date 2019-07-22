BOZEMAN - An all-women fire crew from Montana is on the lines in Alaska where more than 200 wildfires are burning.
The Montana Conservation Corps All Women's Fire Crew left last week for their first assignment in 2019.
According to a press release the team is traveling by plane, helicopter, and boat to reach the Hadweenzic River Fire in eastern Alaska.
The fire crew is part of a partnership between the Montana Conservation Corps and the Bureau of Land Management.
"Montana Conservation Corp’s innovative Women’s Fire Crew addresses the gender disparity in wildland firefighting, giving women the opportunity to work alongside and empower one another while providing a platform to break into careers in wildland firefighting," reads the press release. "The Women’s Fire Crew gives young female sawyers the chance to receive training and work on habitat restoration and fuels reduction projects without the heavy burden of working against gendered expectations. In the process, they earn certifications that allow them to begin their careers as wildland firefighters."
Record heat in Alaska is fueling many of the fires burning in that state. Crews from around the country have been called in to help. Click here for more information on the the fires burning in Alaska.