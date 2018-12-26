BOZEMAN - It’s the season of giving - and spending. The day after Christmas is now the third-largest shopping day of the year nationally, just behind Black Friday and Super Saturday, according to a survey by retail analytic provider Shopper-Trak.
For many, December 26 is both a return to reality and to the stores where their loved ones bought unwanted or ill-fitting gifts. But in recent years, the 26th has become less about gift returns and more about seizing deals.
“A lot of product has been going off the shelves,” Nettie Caine, a sales associate at Bath & Body Works, says about Wednesday’s post-Christmas shopping patterns in the store. “Since it is the semi-annual sale, everything’s on sale… it’s just lot of product to be sold to people.”
That’s in stark contrast with the Bozeman store’s Christmas Eve, which Caine claims had more foot traffic as customers spent their time either browsing the store or scrambling to get last-minute gifts.
The day after Christmas falls during a tricky transitional time for national retailers. While many grapple with leftover Christmas inventory, the clock is ticking on introducing spring styles before the weather starts warming up. But for local Montana retailers, it’s not quite time to switch into the spring season.
Amber Sartain, who owns and manages the Gallatin Valley Mall's Apricot Lane, self-curates the women's boutique. Despite Apricot Lane being part of a national brand, Sartain has the power to choose what products to stock and when to put them on sale. Since she’s located in Bozeman, Sartain says she runs by a different schedule than other owners.
“In Montana, we sit in winter a little longer than the rest of the country,” she admits. “I’m not prepared to start a winter clearance and/or start bringing in spring break stuff yet. We still have plenty of inventory in some of that outerwear that we’re going to be wearing well into April.”
But as consumers shift toward online shopping, those post-holiday sales may end up being vital to the survival of brick and mortar stores – even if they’re premature. The in-store experiences themselves may by key in keeping traditional shoppers coming back for more.
Jasmine Pemberton, a recruiting manager for The Buckle in the Gallatin Valley Mall, admits their store’s Wednesday morning was a bit relaxed.
“We were hoping for some more people,” she acknowledges, but says their employees were still excited and motivated to “make [the] shopping experience super fun” for their customers.
Nationally, it’s not just retailers who are benefitting from the post-Christmas spending. The Associated Press and CNN Business report the stock market recorded its best day in ten years, with the Dow Jones rallying from a disappointing Christmas Eve by gaining over 1,000 points in a day.