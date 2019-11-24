A big change is coming for travelers in the next year, as the Real ID Act goes into effect in Montana and nationwide. But what does that mean for you?
Pull out your wallet and take a look at your driver license. Does it have a yellow circle with a white star in the upper right-hand corner? If not, your ID is not Real ID compliant. That means, starting next fall, you can't use the license as a form of identification when you go on an airplane or enter a military base.
The Real ID Act passed Congress in 2005, but it's only just now being implemented nationwide, with a yellow and white star signalling Real ID compliance on certain driver licenses. The IDs are designed to improve the reliability and accuracy of American IDs and stop anyone who wants to steal an identity or undermine the system.
The state legislature passed a bill to comply with Real ID in 2017, and Montana started issuing Real ID compliant licenses to drivers in January 2019. Since then, close to 32,500 cards have been issued in the state, about a 20% adoption rate for people coming into the DMV to get Real IDs and driver licenses.
Lorie Dankers, a spokesperson for the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) reminds Montanans that "when you see a driver’s license that is Real ID compliant, it’s proof that that person is who they say that they are.”
But what happens if you don't have a compliant ID by October 1, 2020, when Real ID starts being enforced nationwide?
“You would be grounded," says Dankers frankly. "That is not something that we at TSA want to see happen to any traveler.”
Sarah Garcia, Administrator with the Montana Division of Motor Vehicles, suggests Montanans get started with the process early.
“We just encourage people to take the time to look at it now before, you know, little less than a year before full implementation enforcement," she says.
If you want to avoid being stranded outside of the security checkpoint, you have two options: get a Real ID compliant driver license, or be prepared by bringing some other form of accepted Real ID, like a U.S. passport, U.S. passport card, military ID (active duty and retired will be accepted, including any military IDs issued to dependents), Department of Homeland Security Trusted Traveler card, or the Transportation Worker Identification Credential.
When it comes to the choice between bringing your passport on the trip with you or getting a new Real ID compliant driver license, it's all about preference.
“We don’t recommend one over the other," says Dankers, "but it is important to know that you will probably need something different than what you have today.”
It's about the same price to get a new passport or a new Real ID compliant driver license. But it's a matter of preference on whether you'd like to carry your passport or a compliant driver license during your travels.
Drivers who don't want to carry their passport on trips are encouraged to get the Real ID license even if they don't currently have travel plans, since the average wait time to get an appointment for a compliant ID in Bozeman is currently 69 days.
“We have a lot more work to get done, because we don’t really know how people will want to come in and get a Real ID here in Montana," says Garcia about hiring more staff to shorten wait times.
To get a Real ID, you will need to provide proof of date of birth, proof of your Social Security Number, along with two forms of documentation that prove which state you reside in. All of the information will be stored in the Division of Motor Vehicle's records to ensure identification security.
“This deadline will sneak up on all of us," reminds Dankers, "and that’s why we’re talking about it today and will continue to talk about it.”
You can make an appointment to get a Real ID compliant driver license online here. To learn more about Real ID and why you might need to get one, click here.