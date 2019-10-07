BOZEMAN - Two men are arrested after a hit-and-run that killed a man who was out for an evening walk.
Gallatin County court documents say a man was found dead by the side of Stagecoach Trail Road on Sunday after 6:30 PM.
Around the same time, two other men had called in a report of a carjacking.
Authorities detained the two men. Court documents say that under questioning, the men admitted that they concocted the carjacking story in hopes of avoiding suspicion after realizing their car had hit and killed the pedestrian.
The men also admitted to detectives that they'd been drinking alcohol for hours prior to the incident.
Michael Leo Moreno, 36, of Manhattan, is charged with vehicular homicide, failure to stop at the scene of a deadly crash, and tampering with physical evidence.
Daniel Sifuentes, 23, of Belgrade, is jailed on a charge of obstruction.