PONY- In the rural town of Pony, Montana, one man is preparing to lead adventurers from across the country on the "Missouri River Corps of Rediscovery" expedition from Three Forks to St. Louis, Missouri.
"I've had a dream to go do a big adventure."
Tom Elpel is the mastermind behind a 6-month, 2,341 mile trip along the same route explorers Lewis and Clark traveled from 1804-1806.
Elpel's expedition will take canoes down the Missouri River portion of the Lewis and Clark National Historic Trail, starting in Three Forks.
Elpel said, "It's a Lewis and Clark journey because you can't just separate Lewis and Clark from the Missouri River, and so we're doing the Missouri and the Lewis and Clark history goes with that."
Paying tribute to his inspirations, Elpel will travel in a dugout canoe that he and friends spend three months building themselves with power tools and hand tools. Churchill Clark, the great-great-great-great grandson of Captain Clark, helped with the construction.
Elpel says it's always been his dream to travel in a dugout canoe, which is named Bella. He's packing a month's supply of food, water jugs, blankets and most importantly, a small writing space.
Elpel is an author, and has written seven books on a variety of nature topics including foraging and botany.
Joining him is a team of six men from states including California, Colorado and Florida.
Scott Robinson lives in Boulder, Colorado and has followed a lot of Elpel's work.
Robinson volunteered when he heard about the trip. "I'm hoping to test my own skills and my own kit and see how I hold up and then go beyond that with Tom's leadership," he says.
The trip will also raise money for a new public campsite along the Jefferson River Canoe Trail.
"We try and make it really practical for people to go and explore the river and to have quality places to go and to kind of discover themselves on the way," Elpel said.
The group says the journey is a walk, not a sprint, and they're excited to see what the country has to offer along the way.
Robinson said, "We've got an itinerary of different things to see along the way, so it's more of a journey taking our time than a race to try and get to St. Louis."
The men expect to arrive in St. Louis sometime in early November.
If you would like to track the men's journey you can go to Elpel's website for links to their GPS and to donate to their GoFundMe for the new campsite. They're aiming to raise $38,722 toward the campsite - which is the total cost, in real dollars, of the Lewis and Clark expedition in 1806.