BOZEMAN - A Whitehall man was arrested for animal cruelty after a witness accused him of beating his dog in a parking lot outside a cafe.
An arrest report from Gallatin County says Roy White, 22, was seen hitting his dog with a closed fist while parked outside the Kountry Korner Cafe on July 30.
White denied hurting the dog and said he was scolding it for peeing on a sleeping bag.
Sheriff's deputies said the dog was skittish, limping on one leg and cowering from White.
They say White was cited just the day before, July 29, for leaving his dog in his vehicle when the outside temperature was 90 degrees.
White was booked in Gallatin County jail on a $585 bond for cruelty to animals. The dog was taken to Heart of the Valley animal shelter.