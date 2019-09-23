After posting a 'glamour shot' on his Facebook page, Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton is starting a trend.
Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin took notice and posted his own 'Zoolander Glamour Shot'.
Gootkin then challenged all of Montana's sheriffs to join in on the fun - although most are pretty far off from anything you'd see in Zoolander, the 2001 cult favorite comedy film about Ben Stiller starring as a narcissistic model.
So far Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter, Sheridan County Sheriff Heidi Visocan and Roosevelt County Sheriff Jason Frederick participated by posting their photos to Facebook.
Sheriff Slaughter posted his pic while riding horseback and carrying a rifle and six-shot double-action revolver. He tagged it: "#Merica!#GodBlessCascadeCounty #USA #Sheriff #Winchester3030 #model15SmithandWesson"
Sheridan County Sheriff Heidi Visocan shared a photo of pheasant hunting with her dog.
Other sheriffs took a lighter approach. A real crowd favorite is Broadwater County Sheriff Wynn Meehan, who posed smooching a tiny piglet. Sheriff Vern Burdick of Chouteau County relaxed in a Hawaiian shirt and Chacos.
