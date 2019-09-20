Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT SATURDAY ABOVE 8000 FEET... * WHAT...WET SNOW EXPECTED ABOVE 8000 FEET. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF MOSTLY 3 TO 7 INCHES ABOVE 8000 FEET, BUT UP TO 12 INCHES POSSIBLE ON HIGHER PEAKS. * WHERE...ELEVATIONS ABOVE 8000 FEET IN MADISON AND GALLATIN COUNTIES. THIS DOES NOT INCLUDE THE CITIES OF BOZEMAN, ENNIS, OR WEST YELLOWSTONE. * WHEN...UNTIL 6 AM MDT SATURDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...RECREATIONALISTS SHOULD BE PREPARED FOR WET AND RAW CONDITIONS IN THE BACKCOUNTRY, WITH ACCUMULATING SNOW ABOVE 8000 FEET. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR ADDITIONAL WEATHER INFORMATION, CHECK OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.WEATHER.GOV/GREATFALLS. &&