Montana High Way Patrol welcomes 13 new Troopers
Courtesy of Montana High Way Patrol

BOZEMAN- The Montana Highway Patrol is welcoming several new members to the force. 

The Montana Highway Patrol commissioned 13 new Troopers in Helena on Thursday.  

Members of this graduating class come from all over the state of Montana, California, Minnesota and New York.

Three members of this class will head to the Gallatin County area. 

Montana Highway Patrol is still accepting applications for new Troopers.

