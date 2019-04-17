Montana Highway Patrol will start selling bracelets statewide Thursday in an effort to raise funds and support for Trooper Wade Palmer and his family.
The fundraiser is the latest to come about since Trooper Palmer first sustained gunshot wounds from a shooting in Missoula and Evaro on March 15. Palmer is currently recovering in a hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah.
The bracelets, which have “Keep Fighting,” “MHP301” and “#Wade Strong” written on them, will be available at all MHP district offices across the state through a minimum donation of $5 each, according to MHP.
You can find your nearest district office at the following locations:
- Missoula: 2681 Palmer St # B, Missoula, MT 59808
- Great Falls: 812 14th St N, Great Falls, MT 59401
- Helena: 2550 Prospect Ave. Helena, MT. 59620
- Butte: 3615 Wynne Ave, Butte, MT 59701
- Billings: 615a S 27th St, Billings, MT 59101
- Glendive: 76 MT-16, Glendive, MT 59330
- Kalispell: 75 Alder Dr, Kalispell, MT 59901
- Belgrade: 39 Gold Miner Lane, Belgrade, MT 59714
- Havre: 1708 2nd St W A, Havre, MT 59501