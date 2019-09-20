Montana High Way Patrol welcomes 13 new Troopers
Courtesy of Montana High Way Patrol

BOZEMAN- The Montana High Way Patrol is welcoming several new members to the force. 

In totalthe Montana Highway Patrol commissioned 13 new Troopers, the graduation took place in Helena on Thursday.  

Members of this graduating class come from all over the state of Montana, California, Minnesotaand New York.

Three members of this class will head to the Gallatin County area. 

Montana Highway Patrol is accepting applications for new Troopers, you can learn more here. 

Tags

News For You