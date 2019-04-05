Documents say a man arrested in Bozeman this week with alleged links to ISIS traveled to Montana because of what he saw as relaxed gun laws.
Fabjan Alameti had been living in New York, but told friends he was traveling to Montana to purchase a firearm.
We did some digging to see how gun laws in Montana compare to gun laws in New York.
We learned New York requires background checks for all gun sales including those made at a gun show. Montana does not currently have that requirement for gun shows.
The website findlaw.com says Montana has some of the most "permissive" gun laws in the nation. They write:
The Giffords Law Center rates states based on the strength or weakness of their gun laws. This center gives New York an A- and Montana an F.