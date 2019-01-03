A Golden Retriever in Butte is getting extra attention ahead of her due date.
Meet Kodie. She's a two-year-old golden. Her owner and photographer Chelsie Garrels recently took the pup out for a special maternity photo shoot.
Garrels describes Kodie as, "a very sweet loving little girl."
Kodie is due January 9, and Garrels says she is, "one happy mama," and the perfect model.
Kodie is a regular in many of Garrels' photos. But this series is certainly getting lots of attention on Garrels' Facebook page.
The puppies are with Goosetown Goldens out of Hall Montana.