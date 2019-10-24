BOZEMAN, Mont. – Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks is warning hunters to be aware of bovine tuberculosis in deer this hunting season.
Hunters might feel ready for another Montana hunting season, but if they plan on harvesting a kill, they'll need to be heeding safety precautions, including wearing gloves while taking the carcass apart and washing well afterwards.
Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks (FWP) says that right now, there’s no reason to suspect animals in Montana have been infected by bovine tuberculosis, an aerobic bacterium that manifests itself in cattle but can jump the species barrier. But since the devastating disease is found in other parts of the country, the government agency is being proactive to ensure it doesn’t take hold in the state.
Dr. Jennifer Ramsey, a wildlife veterinarian with Montana FWP, spoke about the agency’s concerns.
“What we're worried about is spillover into wildlife and it becoming endemic in wildlife and being really difficult to deal with at that point,” she explained.
There’s precedent for that concern.
Michigan has struggled to rid itself of the disease, as more than 70 deer tested positive for tuberculosis statewide in the last three years.
There hasn’t been a case of the disease in Montana since the 1990’s, but most deer don’t show the telltale signs of tuberculosis (TB) for a very long time, as one Michigan study proved.
"60 percent, I think, of the deer that were positive for TB had lesions that would not have been identified by a hunter,” said Ramsey about the study.
FWP's concern is that livestock could be infected by tuberculosis symptoms that wildlife could be carrying around.
If livestock are infected, it would be a major blow to one of Montana’s most vital and iconic industries.
And if wildlife pick up the disease, it could hurt population levels down the road.
But it’s not just animals: bovine tuberculosis poses a low but serious risk to humans, as well.
The Department of Livestock has created a program to keep bovine tuberculosis out of the state, and FWP is working on putting a plan in place that would allow them to survey wildlife for the disease.
The best way for hunters to stay safe this hunting season is by following basic safety precautions.
While gutting a carcass, hunters are told to look for pearl-like abscesses that show up in an infected animal’s lungs or inner ribcage lining.
If lesions are found in a carcass, contact your local FWP immediately, and preserve the carcass. Do not eat any part of the animal.
If you have any questions or concerns about something found in an animal, you’re encouraged to contact FWP’s labs to get answers.
"Taking pictures is valuable because [hunters will] call and describe something, and it's hard for me to picture what they're describing,” Ramsey explained. “But if I have a photograph, and they send me a photograph, I can say 'Oh yeah, that's what this is.'"