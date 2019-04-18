BOZEMAN - As drug and alcohol addiction continues to plague tens of thousands in the Treasure State, children are going without homes as the foster care system reaches a breaking point.
There are 4000 children in foster care throughout the state of Montana, and that number is growing.
If you’re interested in becoming a foster parent, you can contact Lily Hawks at 548-6606 or hawksl@youthdynamics.org. You can also stop by a Youth Dynamics (or other foster care organization) office. To fill out a care inquiry, go to www.youthdynamics.org.