According to a Facebook post from the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention-Montana Chapter, the "Montana Faces of Suicide" quilt was stolen out of a car in Missoula on the evening of March 9th.
The organization is now offering a $100 reward to anyone who returns the quilt, no questions asked.
For questions, call Katie Levine at 406-531-4728.
The original Facebook post is as follows:
We are saddened to share that our Montana Faces of Suicide quilt (shown below) was stolen from a car in Missoula Friday night, March 9th. This quilt was created by loss survivors and carries the memories of loved ones who have died by suicide.
We are sharing this in hopes that if someone sees it they will be able to return back to the Montana Chapter. We are offering a $100 reward for the RETURN of quilt. No questions asked. Please help us by sharing this post on your own pages. We appreciate your help and hope to report back in the near future that it has been found.