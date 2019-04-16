There may be a new candidate running for the Montana gubernatorial election in 2020.
In an statement sent to KFBB, a spokesperson for Congressman Greg Gianforte wrote, “With the strong encouragement he receives as he meets with Montanans throughout the state, Greg is seriously considering a run for governor.”
Gianforte was sworn into Congress in 2017, and currently serves on the House Committee on Energy and Commerce, which covers topics ranging from telecommunications and consumer protection, to public health and research.
Gianforte is described as “an avid outdoorsman and sportsman,” who, “enjoys hiking, hunting, fishing and backpacking,” according to his official website. He’s been married to his wife Susan for 30 years, and the both of them raised their four children in Bozeman.