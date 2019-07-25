BOZEMAN- A fundraiser slated for this Friday at the fairgrounds is helping provide outdoor therapy experiences to combat veterans with PTSD and other traumatic health issues. For one veteran, it’s a very personal mission.
Sergeant Saul Martinez enlisted as an Army Infantryman in 2006. After Martinez’ vehicle was struck by an IED in combat, he says his life changed.
That IED killed his two friends, SPC Kyle Little, and SGT Blake Stephens.
Martinez survived, but not without significant injuries. He underwent a bi-lateral leg amputation, severe tissue loss, and incurred a traumatic brain injury. He says he was also struck by survivor’s guilt.
It was clear that his time as an infantryman had come to an end, leaving him asking, "What’s next?"
“I have only ever known Army, I had only ever known I’m going to be an infantryman for the rest of my life, “ Martinez said.
The husband and new father was lost.
“I had only ever known [that] I’m going to get deployed two or three more times which was not the case anymore,” Martinez said. “I was actually really stuck.”
That's how Montana came into play. He came to Bozeman for a therapeutic fly-fishing trip with the Warriors and Quiet Waters Foundation trip.
Warriors and Quiet Waters Foundation helps to make a change in the lives of combat veterans through outdoor therapy.
Martinez explained that there's no one type of therapy for working with PTSD, but Montana mountains saved his life.
The best therapy for him was being out on the water with his brothers and sisters in arms. That experience helped give him new passion and purpose.
In 2010 after transitioning out of the Army, Martinez and his family moved to Montana.
He graduated from Montana State University with a bachelor’s degree in sociology. Martinez now works for Warriors and Quiet Waters as the Director of Warrior Services, helping veterans transition from military to civilian life.
Warriors and Quiet Waters puts 124 veterans through their program each year at no cost.
They are currently hosting a fundraiser which will be taking place Friday, July 26, at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds from 6-10 PM. Local beer, food, music and a live auction are all on tap.
Proceeds help bring combat veterans to Montana for outdoor therapy.