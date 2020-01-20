Monday night community pint night to to benefit Haven

BOZEMAN- A community pint night for the Haven will be hosted Monday, January 20 to raise money for services like survivor advocacy, legal advocacy, individual counseling, emergency shelter, a 24-hour support line, three support groups, and community education.
MAPS Brewing Co. will donate 50 cents from every pint sold to support the work Haven continues to do.
For the last 40 years, Haven has worked to provide resources and advocacy for all domestic violence survivors.
Haven serves residents of Gallatin County but extends services to anyone in a situation of domestic violence who is in need of assistance.
You can stop by MAPS Brewing Co from 4-8 p.m. You can RSVP here and learn more about Haven here.