BOZEMAN -- MAPS Brewing Co. is hosting a community pint night to raise money for Haven, a resource and advocacy group supporting domestic violence survivors, Monday night in Bozeman.
MAPS Brewing Co. will donate 50 cents from every pint sold to support Haven's services such as survivor advocacy, legal advocacy, individual counseling, emergency shelter, a 24-hour support line, three support groups, and community education.
For the last 40 years, Haven has worked to provide resources and advocacy for all domestic violence survivors.
Haven serves residents of Gallatin County, but extends services to anyone in a situation of domestic violence who is in need of assistance.
You can stop by MAPS Brewing Co from 4-8 p.m.