Missoula woman raises awareness of potentially-fatal canine disease

It's a disease that is often referred to as 'The Great Pretender,' because it can mimic so many others.
And if not properly diagnosed, it can kill your dog.
As Angela Marshall reports, one Missoula woman is sharing her dog's diagnosis of Addison's disease in the hopes other pets can properly heal and lead healthy lives.
Three years ago, six-year-old Luke wasn't always this excited to romp in the snow.
"Luke started having tremors," says Owner and Canine Addison's Resources & Education (CARE) Board Member Megan Schultz. "And he wasn't eating and he was vomiting."
Schultz says that Luke was quickly losing weight and quickly losing his spots.
"His kidneys were functioning at 15%, so he was technically in kidney failure which was pretty scary."
And that's not all.
Bloodwork received after a trip to her vet also showed that Luke's potassium level was sky-high and his sodium level was dangerously low.
An ACTH stimulation test showed that he wasn't producing the hormone, cortisol, that regulates these body minerals. These were all indicators he had Addison's disease.
"Addison's Disease is a disease in which the body's adrenal glands don't produce enough key substances that are essential to the body's ability to maintain a healthy state," says the owner of Grant Creek Veterinary Services, Dr. Mike Keast.
Essentially, Dr. Keast says that cortisol regulate stress in the body.
Without this hormone, dogs, even cats, can become lethargic, stop eating, lose weight develop tremors and even collapse.
"We often see what is called an Addisonian Crisis," Keast adds. "Ultimately, if not addressed, it will be a fatal disease."
Once diagnosed, Schultz says that treating the disease has been easy: a monthly shot and a daily pill.
And with the help of the CARE Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to improving the lives of dogs with Addison's disease, she found that Luke didn't even need the recommended doses of medication.
"He started out at 2.2 ml/month of the injection and maybe 5 mg of predisone every day," Schultz say. "With the help of CARE, we worked to get him to his lowest effective dose, we call it."
Today, Luke is proof that with proper diagnosis and treatment 'The Great Pretender' is invisible.
CARE is marking February 24-March 2 as Addison's Awareness week to bring awareness to the disease.
If you have concerns your pet may be suffering from Addison's disease, please contact your vet.
Other helpful resources can be found on CARE's website and Facebook page.