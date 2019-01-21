Missoula teenagers lead Martin Luther King Jr. celebration rally

A group of about 15 teenagers in Missoula organized a Martin Luther King Jr. rally to celebrate his legacy at Caras Park in Missoula on Monday night.
Claire Michelson the youth programs director for Empower Montana, a local organization fighting for an inclusive society, said teenage members of her organization spearheaded the event by reaching out to people to get speakers at the rally.
The theme of the event is "we were made for these times," which signifies how young people can create change.
Michelson said the goal of the youth rally is to give younger generations a voice on topics like social and racial equality.
"[The students] have a lot to add to the discussions, and to [different] movements. That's why we really wanted to have this event be something that they had leadership over," Michelson said.
Many of the youth leaders who organized the event also spoke at the rally.
University of Montana Running backs coach Justin Green was the keynote speaker.
Following the event, attendees marched together to St. Anthony's Church in Missoula for a community social.