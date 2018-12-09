The Humane Society of Western Montana in Missoula is looking for volunteers this winter to help with their "pet sleepover" program.
HSWM is spearheading a program where volunteers give a shelter dog a foster home for one night.
HSWM was one of give shelters that participated in a nationwide study with Carroll College measuring dog stress levels. The study showed that taking a shelter dog into a foster home for one night lowered stress levels for the animal.
The advancement officer for HSWM Mckenna Cramer said the pet sleepover program also helps the shelter learn more about the dog's behavior in a home.
"We just sent one of our beautiful dogs Nova on a sleepover, and we learned she has a beautiful manners in the home. She can sit, shake and lay down. She knows all these tricks which is all stuff we never discovered [with her at the shelter], so it helps us to know the pets better," Cramer said.
Cramer said getting involved is easy. Interested volunteers fill out an application, attend a one time training, then give a shelter dog a loving home for one night.
You can apply to the pet sleepover program on the Humane Society of Western Montana website.