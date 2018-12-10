As regional temperatures continue to drop, Missoula Rural Fire Chief Chris Newman said he's seeing an increase in motor homes and recreational vehicles catching on fire.
Newman said he's also seen an increase in residents using RV's as a permanent housing solution, raising even more safety concerns.
According to the National Fire Protection Association, there are over 20,000 motor home or RV fires in the U.S. each year.
Newman said his crews respond to more than a dozen RV fires annually, but majority of them happen in the summer months. Since late October, Missoula Rural fire crews have responded to four RV fires.
Newman said the most common place for a fire to start in a RV is by the cooking area, followed by the engine compartment.
"With these motor homes being so small inside, the biggest issue, is [RV fires] take off really quickly. People don't have a chance to get out as quickly as they would in a regular house," Newman said.
He adds decluttering the cooking area, like moving paper towels and curtains, can decrease the chance of starting a RV fire.
It's also important to get RV brakes checked regularly, to avoid sparking a fire from dragging brakes.
Newman said replacing batteries in smoke and carbon monoxide detectors to ensure they are working properly is one of the most important rules to remember.